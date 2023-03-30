Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 4.9%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.55. 61,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 43,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$4.80 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$184.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Featured Stories

