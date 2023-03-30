Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 8,972.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $124.32 on Thursday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.52%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

