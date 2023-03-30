Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $13.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.05 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.