Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,641 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

