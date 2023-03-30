Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 721,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

