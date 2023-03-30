JD.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 93,802 call options on the company. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average daily volume of 50,869 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
JD.com Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of JD traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,992,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
JD.com Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in JD.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
