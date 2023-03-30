JD.com Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 93,802 call options on the company. This is an increase of 84% compared to the average daily volume of 50,869 call options.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of JD traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 31,992,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,548. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.67. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in JD.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JD.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in JD.com by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

