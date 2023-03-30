Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

JEF opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

