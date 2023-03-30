Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Shares Up 0.9%

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.60 and last traded at $70.60. 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Jefferson Security Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08.

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include deposit accounts, electronic banking, and loans. The company was founded on May 19, 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, WV.

