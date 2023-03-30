Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $20.18 million and approximately $150,048.43 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00198254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,581.97 or 1.00021185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01232839 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,451.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

