Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.57 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $20.57 million and $148,371.75 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029254 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00201461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,174.64 or 1.00035348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01232839 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $150,451.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

