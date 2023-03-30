Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,254.50 ($15.41) and last traded at GBX 1,270 ($15.60). 1,452,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 897,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,271.50 ($15.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,970 ($24.20) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Jet2 Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,634.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,261.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,023.97.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

