Joby Aviation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,052 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 332% compared to the average daily volume of 939 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at $784,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock worth $1,054,512. 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after buying an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,876,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after buying an additional 271,467 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 0.5% during the third quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd now owns 4,482,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 441,206 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOBY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 848,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,106. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

