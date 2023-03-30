Joystick 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,440.83 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $2,440.83 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.06158358 USD and is up 14.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,035.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

