JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €71.00 Price Target for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of HLE opened at €78.60 ($84.52) on Monday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €53.82 ($57.87) and a 1-year high of €83.55 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.49.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

