Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.49. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $83.24 and a 52-week high of $117.04.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. Citigroup lowered Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($145.16) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.