Kidpik (PIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, March 31st.

Kidpik Trading Down 2.9 %

PIK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,676. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.90. Kidpik has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kidpik stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

