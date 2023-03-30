Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $78.00

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 78 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 80.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 111511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.20 ($0.97).

The company has a market capitalization of £143.41 million, a P/E ratio of -627.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

