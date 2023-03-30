Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBPGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the February 28th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KRBP traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 15,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.22. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBPGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

