L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.33

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 229512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
AIQUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.54.
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
