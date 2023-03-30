Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 3,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

Land Securities Group Company Profile



Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Further Reading

