Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.05

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.05 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.56 ($0.15). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 462,242 shares.

Landore Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £15.05 million, a P/E ratio of -662.50 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.04.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in Eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include 6 leases and 1,318 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 33,029 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

