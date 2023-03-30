Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE LIN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $349.64. The stock had a trading volume of 374,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.