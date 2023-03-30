Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 566 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

WY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.05. 1,274,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,833. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.