Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.35. 889,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,927. The company has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

