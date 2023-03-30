Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $76.52. 2,721,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,179,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.