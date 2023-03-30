Lantz Financial LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $549,727,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 290.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,227,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,511,000 after purchasing an additional 913,285 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,269,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,011,000 after buying an additional 765,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,984. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.