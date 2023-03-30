Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,810.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

LSRCF remained flat at $156.55 during trading on Wednesday. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $212.00.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and service of systems for semiconductor applications, energy-efficient eco-friendly products, laser microscopes and systems for flat panel displays. Its products include confocal scanning laser microscopes, inspection and metrology systems for power semiconductor devices, LED wafers, PV cells, Li-ion batteries, FDP masks, printed circuit boards and others.

