Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 519,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,810.0 days.
Lasertec Stock Performance
LSRCF remained flat at $156.55 during trading on Wednesday. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34. Lasertec has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $212.00.
Lasertec Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lasertec (LSRCF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.