Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.45. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

