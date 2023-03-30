Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.31 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Level Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,283,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.08. 59,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,693. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

