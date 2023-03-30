Level Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. 432,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,416. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

