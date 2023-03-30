LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,947 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,948 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

