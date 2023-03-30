LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 287 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,692. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

