LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.17. 1,649,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,660. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.61 and a 200 day moving average of $180.64. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of -25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.86 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

