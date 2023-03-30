LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.72. 109,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

