Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

NYSE WELL opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.