Liberty Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

