Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 88.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after buying an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 537.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,476,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,650. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

