Lithium Americas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 53% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,885 call options.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after buying an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $17,582,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 165.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 765,397 shares during the period. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,193,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:LAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,997. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $40.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
