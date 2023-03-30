Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $581,979.91

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $113.16 million and $581,979.91 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

