London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £829,158.40 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($96.33), for a total value of £829,158.40 ($1,018,747.27).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand acquired 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,807 ($95.92) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($956,427.04).

Shares of LSEG traded down GBX 40.65 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,823.35 ($96.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,061,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,385. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,710 ($82.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,612 ($105.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,523.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,581.15. The stock has a market cap of £39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5,360.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 75.30 ($0.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,328.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSEG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.01) to £102 ($125.32) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,408 ($115.59).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

