LooksRare (LOOKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.26 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $68.54 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

