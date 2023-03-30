Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.50-11.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30-9.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.14 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.93-2.00 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $361.04 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.54.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Read More
