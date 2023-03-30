Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup lowered Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

LUMN stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

