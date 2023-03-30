Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,170,500 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the February 28th total of 6,312,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,233. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $811.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.0665 dividend. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.