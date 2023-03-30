Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Lowered by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. Lyft makes up about 1.4% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 58.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $26,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,530,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011,467. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

