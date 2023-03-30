Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up to $55.70

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.70, but opened at $57.89. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 45,334 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $642.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.35 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

