Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.47

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.47 and traded as low as $16.41. Mannatech shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 1,820 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

