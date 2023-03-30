Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.81.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,439,000 after buying an additional 2,574,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 2,404,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

