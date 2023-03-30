MARBLEX (MBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.27 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $120.07 million and $2.27 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $2.74 or 0.00009637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,951,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,871,719 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,951,206.44 with 43,871,719.26387693 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.76950502 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,059,240.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

