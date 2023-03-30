Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 8,049 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $107.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

